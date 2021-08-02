Wednesday have had a busy few weeks as Darren Moore continues his summer rebuild at Hillsborough, and now he’s delved back into his Premier League contact book in order to snap up the 19-year-old Canadian international from Wolverhampton Wanderers in an attempt to boost his attacking options for what is set to be a tough campaign in League One.

Corbeanu, who has scored twice for his national team since making his debut earlier this year, comes on board from Wolves for the course of 2021/22, and will be hoping to make the most of his first full season at senior level on the back of making his professional debut against Tottenham Hotspur to the back end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The club said in a statement on their official website today, “Darren Moore has bolstered his attacking options with the capture of Canadian international forward Theo Corbeanu. The 19-year-old joins Wednesday on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolves.

“Corbeanu earned his stripes in his native Canada, representing Mount Hamilton, Hamilton Sparta and Saltfleet before moving to Givona academy and then Toronto FC.”

Corbeanu becomes the Owls’ eight signing of the summer after Dennis Adeniran, Mide Shodipo, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, Lewis Wing, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Florian Kamberi all put pen to paper on deals at Hillsborough, with the Owls now having signed five players on loan from Premier League and Championship outfits.

Like Kamberi, Corbeanu will be hoping to make his full SWFC debut this coming weekend when the Owls travel to Charlton Athletic to get their League One campaign underway, and he’ll be desperate to hit the ground running and show Wednesdayites what he’s capable of and why he’s such a highly-rated young player.

