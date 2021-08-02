Darren Moore hopeful of another Sheffield Wednesday debut this weekend

Dennis Adeniran, Mide Shodipo, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, Lewis Wing and Bailey Peacock-Farrell were all handed starting berths for the Owls in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town, however new striker, Florian Kamberi, was absent as he waits for international clearance.

Now, with Theo Corbeanu through the door on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, there could be another couple of debuts on the cards as League One finally gets underway for the 2021/22 campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked when Kamberi would be able to make his debut against Charlton Athletic this weekend, Moore told The Star, “Hopefully… It’s the international clearance with that one, really. We didn’t get it through, and sometimes they can take days, sometimes it’s longer. He’s been given a chance to come in though, and he’s been with the players.

“Obviously he came over, so he was in isolation for seven or eight days, and now we’ve managed to get him in so he’s had a couple of days training. He’s had to blow off the cobwebs a little bit, and we’re still waiting for the clearance, so he’ll just keep training hard and get ready to play his part this season.”

Kamberi has played out wide and up front in his career, but it’s thought that he’s been snapped up mainly as a striker for the Owls as Moore looks to add to the club’s goalscoring threat for the season ahead.