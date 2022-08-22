News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

'Yorkshire boy' Mallik Wilks delighted to finally get Sheffield Wednesday deal over the line

Self-described ‘Yorkshire boy’ Mallik Wilks has admitted that he’s delighted to finally get his move to Sheffield Wednesday over the line.

By Joe Crann
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:51 pm

Wilks, who had his first training sessions with his new teammates today, has been given the number seven shirt at Hillsborough, and he’s raring to get going after finally completing his move to S6.

It brings to an end months of speculation over his future, with The Star first reporting about the Owls' interest back in June, with Hull City suggesting at one point not so long back that he wouldn't be moving on at all.

Now though, the versatile attacker is through the door at Hillsborough and looking forward to the latest chapter in his football career.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Wednesday boss makes Rochdale vow as Owls seek Carabao Cup progression

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube page, the 23-year-old said, “I’m over the moon, I’m buzzing, I can’t wait to get started… It’s taken forever - from early preseason I knew there was interest there, and I’m just glad to get it over the line now.

“I’m a Yorkshire boy, innit, so it was ideal. And, you know what, it’s a massive club. Also, the gaffer, I really wanted to work with him… His tactics, the way he wants to play, fits perfectly. I can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to enjoying football again, and expressing myself.”

Wilks will not be available for tomorrow’s game against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup due to being cup-tied, however he will be able to face Forest Green when League One action returns.

Mallik Wilks is delighted to have signed for Sheffield Wednesday.

MORE: Wednesday's former striker suspended after FA betting charge against him

Mallik WilksYorkshireHillsboroughYouTube