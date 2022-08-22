Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, who left Wednesday back in 2015, is alleged to have placed 52 bets on football matches between March 2017 and February 2022, and has now been charged with misconduct by the FA. He has been given until August 30th to respond to the charges.

The period of Maguire’s alleged offending includes time spent at his former clubs Oxford United, Bury and Sunderland – though after he left the Owls – and he’s now in hot water as we wait to see how things play out for him with regards to the charge.

A statement from the FA’s spokesperson said, “Chris Maguire has been charged with misconduct in relation to an alleged breach of the FA’s betting rules… It is alleged that the Lincoln City FC forward breached FA rule E8 by placing 52 bets on football matches between 17 March 2017 and 12 February 2022.”

Maguire, who was capped twice by Scotland in 2011, joined the Imps last summer and has made three appearances in all competitions this season. It now remains to be seen when – or indeed if – he will play for them again.

Meanwhile, a statement from the League One club read, “Chris has been suspended by Lincoln City without prejudice until further notice.”

Maguire played 92 games for Wednesday during his spell at Hillsborough, scoring 18 goals and grabbing 12 assists along the way.