The Owls take on the Dale at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening in the second round of the Carabao Cup after seeing off Sunderland earlier this month, and Moore is expected to ring the changes once again after what was an impressive win away at Bolton Wanderers in League One over the weekend.

But while changes are expected, the Wednesday boss says they will ‘take nothing for granted’, and insists that they ‘want to perform’ in search of another home victory.

Speaking about the upcoming encounter, Moore said, "I want to win. We will go strong again… It is a really important game for us. It is the second round of the competition and we take nothing for granted.

"Rochdale are under a new management team, and we will look at their game from the weekend. We will look at the individuals they have got there and we will then make our decisions from there.

"We will go into the game with every detail covered. We are at home in front of our fans and we want to perform.”

Wednesday face Rochdale at 7.30pm on Tuesday evening as they look to try and book their spot in the third round of the competition.

Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore won't be taking Rochdale lightly.