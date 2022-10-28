The Owls were showered with frustrations from the crowd on Wednesday evening after a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers, a result that left them some way off the pace with League One’s top two – Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

Moore, who gets his fair share of criticism from the support-base, says that he gets it, explaining that the expectations being high is nothing less than the long-suffering fans should be hoping for.

"We have got to win every game here,” Moore told the media. “We know it doesn't always work like that but we have got to win every game here so I understand it… As a manager, I understand the heartache of this place over the years.

“It has been years and years of heartache, long before I was here, in terms of where the club once was and what some of these fans have been used to. There is expectation with what the fans feel about League One but we have to do it together and I am totally with them and I understand it.

"The boos are frustration because they want it so badly, but we all want it so badly… If you look at the home record this year, it has been excellent. We know we have to keep performing.”

He also had a message to the supporters, going on to say, "The fans know the potential of the players. They have seen the level of performance of the players… Just stick behind them and go from there.

"We have had 30 plus chances over two games so it is not like we are not creating the chances.

"But it is about converting the chances that we create. I believe if we keep creating the chances that we will score goals and win games. I have got full trust and belief in the players.”

Wednesday have a chance to extend their current unbeaten run on Saturday afternoon against Burton Albion, but will be desperate to make sure that this time around it’s three points rather than just the one that they pick up.