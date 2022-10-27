The Owls defender was forced off during the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City over the weekend, and consequently missed out on the draw against Bristol Rovers on Wednesday evening.

Heneghan didn’t look to be in a good way as he hobbled off the field on the shoulders of two members of Wednesday’s staff, and Moore admitted after the match that they were worried about him.

Now, with the Owls having lost Michael Ihiekwe to suspension, Darren Moore has confirmed that Heneghan is another that definitely won’t be available against Burton Albion on Saturday.

When asked about the former AFC Wimbledon man, the Wednesday boss said, “We’ll get a report tomorrow, so I’ll be able to say more at the press conference on Friday - I don’t really want to say much before then. It’s a bit too early to say.

“He certainly won’t be available for the weekend, but his health is the main thing so we’ve got to wait and see what the report comes back with.”

There was good news on the injury front for Will Vaulks after he shook off a knock to make it onto the bench on Wednesday night, while Mark McGuinness is expected to be fine for the visit of Burton after dealing with some cramp in the Rovers game.

