Xisco’s ‘justice situation’ when posed Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper question

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that he will try to give ‘justice’ to players who deserve to be playing in games.

The Spaniard is currently building up a squad that he thinks can be competitive in the Championship this year following last season’s promotion out of League One, and the arrival of Devis Vasquez last week made it seven new signings under his watch on top of the early arrival of Reece James.

Long-serving shot-stopper, Cameron Dawson, was confirmed as the team’s new number one when the squad numbers were released before the game against Southampton, but he’s going to have to battle it out with the AC Milan loanee for gametime this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawson, and other players in the squad, will be given a fair chance according to Xisco, though, even if they have to be patient when waiting for it.

“I just select the players, and I’ll give them a chance,” he told The Star when asked what Vasquez’s arrival meant for ‘Daws’. “Then they need to work very hard to keep their position. I’ll try to have a justice situation for everybody, and I want them all to be pushing me saying that they can play.

“Sometimes maybe two players in the same position are playing very good, one is playing and one is waiting for the other to have a little dip. Then he can go in.

“That’s my style, and that’s what I’ll be trying to do. To give the best thing for the players.”