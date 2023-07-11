The Owls have been linked with the 27-year-old shot-stopper by the Spanish media, and the new manager neither ruled out or ruled in any interest in the former Atletico Madrid stopper.

Wednesday’s only signing of the summer so far was the return of Reece James following his loan spell last time out, but it would appear that Xisco is working hard to try and get some work done as soon as possible.

Speaking to the media he said, “Right now my table is very busy. Now is the moment to have good choices. I don’t want to say anything because I could give information! But for sure we try to get a better choice because we know what is important for us.

“We are thinking we are close to signings, but I know the market is not easy. I know also we have very good players and we need work with either the same level or higher.”

Now, with only a few days until they leave for Spain, fans are hoping to see at least a couple of new faces come through the door before then. Could it happen? Possibly.