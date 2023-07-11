Sheffield Wednesday left it late, but came out on top against Chesterfield on Tuesday night thanks to two goals from Lee Gregory.

The Owls went in 1-0 down at the break, but Gregory’s double - one at each end of the second half - made sure that they got their first victory under new manager, Xisco.

A total of 24 players turned out over the course of the game, and here are our ratings from the night:

Cameron Dawson - 7

Wasn’t tested all that much in the first half, and couldn’t do much about the goal after it took a couple of richochets, but he made one really good save up at close range to keep it to 1-0. His positioning was excellent to make a strong double save in the second half before coming off.

Ciaran Brennan - 5

Once again starting at right back, the young defender acquitted himself pretty well. Got booked towards the end of the first half, but was generally pretty steady and made one really good block prior to coming off.

Dominic Iorfa - 8

Was in no way at fault for the own goal, just desperately unlucky, and other than that he was pretty much faultless. His assist for the equaliser was fantastic, and his passing throughout the game was really strong.

Akin Famewo - 5

A couple of loose touches, but nothing to be overly concerned by. Tidy for the most part, and there were some nice bits of intelligent play from the defender.

Reece James - 5

Solid enough for an hour before coming off. Picked out some nice passes and put himself about, gave away a few fouls though.

Will Vaulks - 5

Put himself about and got stuck in, also picked out a few nice passes, but never really got the proper rub of the green in a first half dominated by Chesterfield.

Luke Cook - 5

Tried to make a few things happen in the hour that he got. Looks like he can be a bit of threat on the ball, and did cause a few problems.

Callum Paterson - 5

Offered what he always does with a bit of battle, and tried to get the tempo up a bit. Things didn’t really seem to go for him though - he was part of the contingent taken off at the break.

Barry Bannan - 6

Showed a few really nice touches, and put some very dangerous balls into the box, but like so many others never really hit his strides in what was a lacklustre first half. Picked some passes that probably should’ve resulted in more.

Marvin Johnson - 5

Started out on the left wing and then switched to the right midway through the first half. Got up and down well enough, but didn’t have a huge impact before coming off.

Michael Smith - 5

Was largely starved in an opening 45 that lacked any real quality from a Wednesday perspective. Did come close with a long-range effort though, and was unlucky to see it land on the roof of the net.

Pierce Charles - 5

Didn’t really have too much to do, but got down well to save when he was called upon and his distribution was tidy.

Sean Fusire - 5

One of the youngsters who does have first team experience, Fusire once more didn’t look out of place. Tidy in possession and plays with a confidence on the ball.

Adam Alimi-Adetoro - 5

Got caught out a couple of times, but almost made a couple of key interventions when Chesterfield were attacking. Used his size well.

Tyreeq Bakinson - 5

Ended up playing at centre back in the second half after the second round of changes, and was solid enough in both of his roles.

Cian Flannery - 5

Barely put a foot wrong after being introduced in the second half at left back. His first professional contract was announced earlier in the day, so he’ll have appreciated the extra minutes at senior level.

Joey Phuthi - 6

A real livewire when he came on, running at the Chesterfield backline at every opportunity. Managed to create a couple of really dangerous situations, too.

Josh Windass - 6

Gave Wednesday an outlet that they were so desperately lacking in the first half. Got on the ball, tried to make things happen, and put some dangerous balls into the box as well.

Jay Glover - 5

Came on in the second half and was busy enough. Gave away a couple of fouls, but also impacted the play well on a few different occasions.

Favour Onukwuli - 7

Looked a real bright spark when he came on. Was direct in his play, running either at his man or towards the byline. Looks substantially bigger than he did last season, too.

Lee Gregory - 8

Had an immediate impact after coming on. Looped the goalkeeper brilliantly to level things up, and showed plenty of the sort of hold up play that makes him so important. Was in the right place at the right time for his second.

Rio Shipston - N/A

Only came on for a brief period as he continues his return from injury.

George Byers - N/A