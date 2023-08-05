Sheffield Wednesday ‘very close’ to another signing as recruitment mission continues

Sheffield Wednesday are ‘very close’ to making their eighth signing of the summer, according to manager Xisco.

It’s understood that there will likely be a raft more activity in the transfer market in the coming weeks as the Spaniard looks to put his stamp on a squad making their way into a new playing style.

It looks likely that Devis Vasquez will be the next man to step through the door at S6, on loan from AC Milan.

The 25-year-old Colombian goalkeeper, who has spent time in his international squad but is yet to make his debut at that level, is expected to arrive on a season-long loan.

He was pictured spending time with supporters at their opening night defeat against Southampton at Hillsborough.

He’ll come in to provide competition in the goalkeeping department alongside Cameron Dawson, with David Stockdale having left in the summer.

Asked for an update on the deal, which is understood to have been delayed by documentation issues, he said: “We are very close, very close. We will see if we can do it, but we’re very close.

“He’s a young keeper from Milan and he is a very good goalkeeper. Right now our back line is ready, we sign some players, but also our keepers. We need to have a stronger squad. They need to have some competition in some places.

“When we have that competition, it’s better for everybody. It makes sure everybody in our team must give 100 per cent.