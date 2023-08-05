Southampton goal hero Che Adams took a dig back at Sheffield Wednesday fans who had booed him both outside the ground and when coming on as a substitute in the Saints’ 2-1 win at Hillsborough on Friday night.

The Scotland international was ribbed for his former connection with city rivals Sheffield United but had the last laugh as he netted an 87th-winner that condemned Wednesday to defeat in their first competitive match under new boss Xisco.

Asked whether the boos of the Wednesday faithful had served to give him further motivation, Adams told Sky Sports: “Yeah, definitely, to come on and score the winner at Sheffield Wednesday? There’s no better place to score it.

“Off the back of a hard season last season, to give the fans something to sing about and be happy about is what we wanted to do today.”

Southampton boss Russell Martin also touched on the reception Adams had received from Wednesday fans and paid testament to the striker’s attitude having not been given a start.

“The way Che reacted to not playing was amazing – brilliant energy and so respectful,” Martin said.

“There was a lot of noise around him, we turned down a bid for him a couple of weeks ago and nothing has happened since.

“The way he dealt with that is amazing. He got a nice reception getting off the bus from Sheffield Wednesday fans, so for him to score I am delighted.

“They are top professionals and big characters to do what we asked them tonight, under big pressure,” he added.