New Sheffield Wednesday boss explains ‘chameleon’ plans for Owls in tactics talk

Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager has played a number of different formations in his managerial career, and it doesn’t sound like that’ll be stopping at Hillsborough.

Xisco Munoz sat down with the written press on Wednesday afternoon after his official unveiling alongside club owner, Dejphon Chansiri, discussing plans for his technical team, hopes for the transfer window and plenty more.

Rather than coming in with a specific formation or tactics in mind, the 42-year-old Spaniard has explained that he wants his team to be able to ‘chameleon’ to suit situations depending on what is happening on the pitch.

"One of the things that is important to start building is a resistance,” he told Yorkshire Live. “It means we can play 4-3-3, we can play 3-5-2 and 4-4-2. One of the things important for our team is a chameleon situation.

“It’s about capacity, and we will see how we can arrive at the situation. One of the things about this is we are an aggressive team in attack, and we need to press and take responsibility in that last part of the pitch.”

"It doesn’t matter if you make a mistake, I know that last part is more difficult but I want them to try and give something positive for our team."

Meanwhile, he also spoke to The Star about key aspects that he wants to build on from last season, saying, “It’s important we try to improve our team because we will need a very good transition, we will need to try to keep the ball, we need to be strong at set pieces - it’s very, very important in the Championship.

