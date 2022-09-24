Wednesday moved up to third place in League One as they made it 20 points from a possible 30 after 10 games this season, and Ainsworth was full of praise for Darren Moore’s side. He also suggested that many teams won’t leave Hillsborough with much.

Speaking after the game, the Wycombe boss told Bucks Free Press, “We had some good chances and we created as many chances as any team will probably get here as this is an unbelievable place to come.

“It’s intimidating, they are a huge club with some fantastic players and Darren Moore has recruited really well.

“I am not trying to take anything away from them, but when we get our moments, we need to make them count.”

And while he thinks Wednesday will have competition for promotion, he thinks they’ve got a real chance this season.

“I also think they will be right up there,” he added. “They will get out of this league, but they have got big competition in Ipswich, Portsmouth, Charlton, Bolton to name a few – teams that get around 20,000 crowds a week. That makes a big difference.”

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth is backing Sheffield Wednesday to do well. (PA)

Wycombe have now won only five of their opening 10 games to start of the 2022/23 campaign after losing in last season’s play-off final, while the Owls are enjoying their best start in over 30 years.