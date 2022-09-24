Byers has been a standout performer for the Owls this season, contributing a handful of goals and becoming a key component in their midfield alongside Barry Bannan.

Darren Moore was coy on his availability on Friday when talking to the media, so it wasn’t a complete surprise when he was left out of the matchday squad ahead of their 3-1 win over the Chairboys at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the victory, Moore admitted that it was a decision they made based on the nature of the game – and what was in store against Wycombe.

The Wednesday boss said, “George just couldn’t put the pressure through his foot… It’s a decision that we had to make where we said that we just weren’t going to take the risk.

“These types of games are when you need everybody 100% fit, so I just took him out of it completely. But we’ll assess him again next week and see how he is.”

Could he be back for the trip to Port Vale, though? Moore seemed quietly confident.

Sheffield Wednesday took on Wycombe Wanderers without George Byers on Saturday.

“Hopefully,” he said. “If he can put the pressure through his foot. It all depends on training.

“It was a bruise on his foot and that takes time to go down. So we’ll assess him - he’s got a full week to recover.”