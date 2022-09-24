The Owls ran out 3-1 winners over the Chairboys thanks to an early own goal, Barry Bannan finished and late strike from Callum Paterson, with the latter two making sure that Sam Vokes’ equaliser counter for nothing.

Wednesday had to work hard for periods of the game, but saw it out in a professional manner as they kept their opponents at arm’s length for the majority of the tie.

Moore, who has spoken about individual errors in the past, was proud of his team for sticking to their guns, and praised his strikers and centre backs for the role that they played in the hard-fought victory.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought it was a good game,” he told the media. “And I thought we beat a really good team… They’ve got experience and carry threats.

“We had a blistering start, a very quick start, which is what we wanted. They equalised a few minutes afterwards, but I was pleased that it didn’t deter us or stop us from doing what we had to do.

“I thought our patterns of play were good, I thought in terms of the areas we took them to places they didn’t want to go – which we’ve worked hard at – and I think the front two today, Gregory and Smith, played really well and gave us a real target to hit. We built from those two, and they gave us a platform.

Sheffield Wednesday are up to third in League One after beating Wycombe Wanderers 3-1.

“Off the ball our first time contacts were good, Ben (Heneghan) and Icky (Michael Ihiekwe) were immense, and I thought we got good pressure on the ball when we needed to. I’ve said to the players that they played more or less the perfect game today in terms of in possession and off the ball. So I’m really pleased to get the three points.”