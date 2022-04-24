Wycombe Wanderers boss makes Sheffield Wednesday admission after tight victory

Jordan Obita scored the winning goal for the Chairboys at Adams Park on Saturday as they ran out 1-0 winners to send the Owls back down to seventh in League One, but it was a tight game of football as neither side gave much to the opposition in a tense fixture.

Ainsworth did feel like his side edged it, however, saying that the conditions helped them out in the second half of the game.

Speaking afterwards, he said, “It was nothing more than we deserved… After we rode the first half, I wanted to tell the boys how I wanted them to play the first-half better, but I thought ‘What’s the point in that?’

“This was because we’re now in the second half so I needed to tell them how to win the second-half and I think that riding the storm during the first half was really important and today was really a game of two halves. The wind played a big factor.

“We put a full press on them in the second half so they couldn’t get behind us and Chris Forino and Ryan Tafazolli had to win those headers – which they did – as we really stepped on them.”

Ainsworth also went on to praise the goal scored by his side, admitting that the quality of Wednesday’s side made the win all the more sweeter, saying, “And the goal we scored was brilliant… My son would call it a ‘sweaty goal’ as that’s what they call it on FIFA, but it was a brilliant run by Daryl Horgan and the awareness he had to find Jordon Obita.

“I thought we edged it, but it could have been a draw so easily. Sheffield Wednesday are a Championship side, and every player they have is Championship calibre so that makes this result so sweet. It was a tough, tough game.”