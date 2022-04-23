Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 1-0 by Wycombe Wanderers.

The Owls fell to a 1-0 defeat the hands of Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon that not only officially ended their chances of automatic promotion, but also saw them fall out of League One’s top six going into the final two games.

Jordan Obita’s goal was enough to secure victory for the Chairboys, and Wednesday were left to rue yet another missed opportunity this season – even though their fate does still remain in their hands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the media afterwards, Moore said, “Wycombe made it into a scrappy game and that is credit to them. That is the way they wanted to approach the game and there is nothing the matter with it.

“When I look back at the game, there were moments where we got the ball in the final third and we lacked quality. We put the ball out of play and overhit simple passes. It was uncharacteristic of us in the last 15 minutes when we did get the ball into certain areas. We didn't have that composure whether that was because of the atmosphere or type of game...mentally we weren't able to bring that quality in the final third.

“The best chance fell to Pato and he headed it over the bar. That was the best chance we had in the second half after they scored… I am disappointed but we can't allow that disappointment to harbour. We have got to put a line through it and react. We know what we have to do on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, when asked if he regretted any of the changes he made, Moore replied, “No, all the changes were to freshen things up. It was the third game in a week. We needed to freshen it up.

“Some players had covered some big distances in the MK Dons and Crewe games and we made four changes. All the players that didn't feature today will come back into contention for Tuesday. It was the rotation of the squad to freshen things up.”