Darren Moore was baffled by Sheffield Wednesday's disallowed goal.

The Owls defender thought that he’d put the Owls ahead in the early stages of the game at Adams Park, however Andy Davies decided to call a foul and rule it out – and Moore felt that it was his player, not the Wycombe one, who was being infringed.

Wednesday’s defeat will have felt heavy given what was at stake and the fact that they can no longer make it into the top two, and Moore says they’ll be getting in contact for an explanation as to why exactly the goal was disallowed.

Speaking to the media after the game, Moore said, “With Chey Dunkley’s chance, I didn’t realise it was as clear-cut as that… It’s a goal.

“If anything the infringement is on Chey. We’ll send a report into the referees and see what they explain. I haven’t had an explanation yet, so I don’t know why it was. But it’s a clear goal…

“I’d like to know what he was thinking when he called it. Chey fell away and stuck out a boot, so it was a great goal. And that would have put us 1-0 up with momentum.”

He also went on to say, “Then there was the chance that looked like a handball to me from Marvin’s shot on goal.

“Apart from those chances we huffed and puffed, and had the lion’s share of the chances, but we just failed to get the final touch in the final third to be more threatening.

“They were dogged, there wasn’t much between the two teams, but their chance meant that the points went to them… What we can’t do is let the disappointment of today go into Tuesday, because we need to react.”