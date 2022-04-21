The Owls make the trip down to Wycombe this weekend as they seek to secure a spot in the League One Play-Off places, with a win being enough to do that for Darren Moore’s side – as well as potentially keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Ainsworth, whose side are keen to get a win and maintain their own place in the top six, says that it’s the biggest game of the season for them, insisting that they’ll have to be on top form.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As quoted by the club, the Wycombe boss said, “There could be a couple of players back from injury which is good news for us. We feel it’s still in our hands. We’ve got a big chance but we’ve got to perform. It’s our biggest game of the season…

“The lads are capable. We’re not up there by fluke. This is a powerful squad and we’re giving it a right go to get back into the Championship. We’ve got two dangerous teams ahead of us and they’ll be great occasions.”

He also made a plea to the club’s supporters at Adams Park this weekend, saying, “Just bring us your energy. I know you will. The boys feed off you and this is a big game. We’re really proud of what we’ve all done together and now let’s give it one massive push.”

The last game between these two sides – in November – ended as a 2-2 draw, with Olamide Shodipo and Josh Windass getting on the scoresheet that day.