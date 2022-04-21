Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer is the Wise Old Owls Player of the Season for 2021/22.

The lifelong Owl has played 42 games in all competitions for Wednesday this season, filling in in various positions for Darren Moore as his versatility came to the forefront in a difficult campaign.

Palmer, who came through the academy at Middlewood Road, was handed his WOO award this week on the back of another 90 minutes at centre back during the 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandra, making him the first Wednesday player to win the gong twice – his first was after the 2013/14 season in the Championship.

The 30-year-old has a couple of goals and three assists to his name this season, and at various points of the season has played left centre back, right centre back, left back, right back and as a wingback as well – it’s something he doesn’t mind doing for the cause.

“I’ve done it all season,” he told the media after the Crewe win. “It’s something that the manager has trusted me to do. He spoke to me before the season started about my versatility and said it was something that was a good trait to have. Having the trust of the manager to play different positions is something I’ll always be grateful for.”

It remains to be seen whether Palmer will be handed his 343rd appearance for the Owls this weekend, but if he does then he’ll take another step closer to making it into Wednesday’s top 20 appearance-makers ever.