Rallying call to Sheffield Wednesday supporters as Owls duo praise fan 'connection'

Wednesdayites have turned out in their numbers all season to cheer on the Owls, but while earlier parts of the season heard some groans and frustrations, recent months has seen a change in attitude from the stands.

On numerous occasions against Crewe Alexandra there was a roar went up from those in the crowd at Hillsborough despite the missed chances, and Moore has been very pleased to see how the supporters have backed the team in times of need.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the media this week after the 1-0 win, the Owls boss said, “Credit to the supporters and the players… I'm just really pleased that, as a manager, I feel that there's a real connection and a buzz with the fans and the team. The team really appreciates the fans here, the numbers how they come to support us.

“We appreciate that, and certainly me as a manager and the boys we love playing here at Hillsborough… I said to the boys, 'We have had a great win on the road, can we follow it up here?' And they did that. The fans appreciate it.

“There's certainly been a clear evident connection with the club, the team, the fans. All I keep saying to the fans is that oneness, that unity - to keep that going. We really do appreciate them all and I thank them all for coming out - I'm pleased to give them another three points, just keep that continuity going.

“Keep that togetherness because we really do appreciate them and thank them for all their support.”

Darren Moore applauds the Sheffield Wednesday supporters - they're going to be key in the final run-in.

Meanwhile Palmer, who says that the fans will play a crucial role for the Owls between now and the end of the season, admits that it feels like something is building with the supporters.

“It’s been that way at home this season,” he said. “We’ve had good home form, and we want to continue that right through to the end and the last game of the season. Hopefully it’s an occasion where we can use the fans, and use Hillsborough, to our advantage like we have done in the past.

“When we played Wycombe here ten years ago, it was full of Wednesdayites, there were inflatables, and it’s something that I remember very well - it pulled the ball in almost.

“There are similarities to that season, but we’re just looking ahead now to that next game.”

Wednesday sold out their allocation for Wycombe Wanderers in just two weeks as they once again travel in bulk for this weekend’s game, and they’ll be taking nearly 2,000 people down for the clash at Adams Park.

The League One table is so tight at the moment that the Owls could potentially go within a point of the automatic places this weekend if they win and other results go their way, however a loss to the Chairboys coupled with bad results elsewhere could see them drop out of the top six altogether.