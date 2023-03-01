In an otherwise drab encounter, Posh were unable to register their third win on the bounce heading into Saturday’s trip to Hillsborough after centre-half Josh Knight was sent off for his role in a scuffle with Addicks winger Jesarun Rak-Sakyi – a player linked with interest from Wednesday back in January.
Speaking after the match, play-off chasing Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson intimated there would be no appeal against Knight’s red and that he would miss three matches – but offered an angry summation of the referee’s handling of what occured.
“It’s a red (for Knight), but it’s got to be two reds,” Ferguson fumed. “Rak-Sakyi has thrown his body at him. The referee felt it was only a tap on the chest, but it was WWE stuff. It’s one of the most bizarre decisions I’ve seen. To make a decision that one is a red and one is a yellow is beyond me.
“It was just a coming together and Josh has been a bit foolish in raising his boot, but nothing like what Rak-Sakyi did. He’s thrown his whole self at Josh’s face right in front of the referee and he has deemed it a booking.”
Peterborough will also be without dangerous young attacker Ricky-Jade Jones for the clash after he hobbled out of the draw with a suspected twisted knee.