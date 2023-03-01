Peterborough United will be a man down for their visit to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend after a red card was shown in their midweek draw with Charlton Athletic.

In an otherwise drab encounter, Posh were unable to register their third win on the bounce heading into Saturday’s trip to Hillsborough after centre-half Josh Knight was sent off for his role in a scuffle with Addicks winger Jesarun Rak-Sakyi – a player linked with interest from Wednesday back in January.

Speaking after the match, play-off chasing Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson intimated there would be no appeal against Knight’s red and that he would miss three matches – but offered an angry summation of the referee’s handling of what occured.

“It’s a red (for Knight), but it’s got to be two reds,” Ferguson fumed. “Rak-Sakyi has thrown his body at him. The referee felt it was only a tap on the chest, but it was WWE stuff. It’s one of the most bizarre decisions I’ve seen. To make a decision that one is a red and one is a yellow is beyond me.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Ivan Cavaleiro of Fulham battles for possession with Josh Knight of Peterborough United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Peterborough United at Craven Cottage on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“It was just a coming together and Josh has been a bit foolish in raising his boot, but nothing like what Rak-Sakyi did. He’s thrown his whole self at Josh’s face right in front of the referee and he has deemed it a booking.”

Peterborough will also be without dangerous young attacker Ricky-Jade Jones for the clash after he hobbled out of the draw with a suspected twisted knee.

