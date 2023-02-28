4 . Kadeem Harris

A winger who showed huge promise in his early weeks at Wednesday before nosediving in terms of confidence and form, Harris was no shock inclusion on the 2021 retained list and has since had a manic career, first signing with Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv before his time there was ended after the invasion of Russia. After a brief loan stint with Turkish second tier side Tunslaspor, he made a spot in that division more permanent with Samsunspor and is chasing down promotion and a league title thanks in part to two goals and three assists in 17 performances. Currently nursing a knee injury.

Photo: Alex Livesey