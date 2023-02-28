Only four of the 20 players selected in Darren Moore’s first-ever matchday squad are still at the club after what has been a huge turnover in both faces and fortunes at S6.
Moore’s approach to the four transfer windows he has presided over since joining the Owls has been steadfast – if you’re not good enough, you’re heading out.
And blessed with contract rounds allowing him to make sweeping changes, he has done exactly that and seems to have given a fresh outlook to a squad that previous managers had described as culturally broken.
In his first two transfer windows, no fewer than 15 Wednesday layers left the club as Moore put his stamp on things from an early stage.
Here are the players that move on in that first couple of waves of Moore revolution – and as we approach Moore second anniversary in the Owls job – here’s what they’re doing now.
1. He didn't mess about..
..and in his first two transfer windows, Darren Moore released or sold as many as 13 senior players - with two leaving of their own volition. Here we take a look at the first couple of rounds of exits in what has been a huge clearout at Sheffield Wednesday.
Photo: Getty / UGC
2. Moses Odubajo
Not exactly a fan favourite for the bulk of his time at S6, wing-back Odubajo was brought in by his former Hull City boss Steve Bruce. When Bruce left in a hurry, injuries, lack of form and a bizarre high-five plagued an Owls career that spanned two years and 46 outings before Moore released him in the summer of 2021. A season at QPR followed and he's now over in Greece playing for Aris, where he's doing pretty well with two goals in 25 appearances - they're sat fifth in the Greek Super League table.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Tom Lees
Far more popular a Wednesday figure during a much longer spell at S6 was Tom Lees, who made 274 appearances for the club in total and was perhaps the only surprise when it came to Wednesday's brutal 2021 retained list. Has since gone on to enjoy one stellar season and one stinker - so far - with Huddersfield Town where he has scored seven times in 74 outings. The appointment of Neil Warnock has renewed a bit of hope of staying up, though the remaining fixture list is againt them.
Photo: Stu Forster
4. Kadeem Harris
A winger who showed huge promise in his early weeks at Wednesday before nosediving in terms of confidence and form, Harris was no shock inclusion on the 2021 retained list and has since had a manic career, first signing with Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv before his time there was ended after the invasion of Russia. After a brief loan stint with Turkish second tier side Tunslaspor, he made a spot in that division more permanent with Samsunspor and is chasing down promotion and a league title thanks in part to two goals and three assists in 17 performances. Currently nursing a knee injury.
Photo: Alex Livesey