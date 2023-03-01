A Sheffield Wednesday defender is facing the reality of a stint on the sidelines having been stretchered off while on loan in League Two.

Ciaran Brennan, who had been under consideration to be recalled by the Owls amid the reality of shortening numbers at the back throughout January, is spending the season with Swindon Town.

The Robins have won their last two matches to put themselves within four points of the play-off places but Saturday’s win over Harrogate Town was not without cost as Brennan was subject to several minutes treatment on the stroke of half-time with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star understands damage has been limited thanks to swift medical intervention but that there is no set timescale for his recovery yet.

Owls youngster Ciaran Brennan Pic Steve Ellis

It sparks more concern in Wiltshire over Swindon’s defensive numbers. The club are looking to add a free agent to their ranks, with former Owls target Adrian Mariappa heavily linked with the switch after his exit from Burton Albion last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The medical staff said that it was [a dislocated shoulder for Brennan], but I haven’t quite followed that up yet, but they felt that it was popped out on the pitch,” said Swindon boss Jody Morris.

“So that is a huge disappointment and a blow for Ciaran [Brennan], but as we have seen already it is one we are going to have to deal with.