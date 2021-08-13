It was confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Owls academy graduate, Hunt, had joined the Mariners on loan until January, with Darren Moore eager for him to get some regular playing time under his belt as he continues his development.

The Star reported recently that Hunt was among a number of young players that Wednesday were keen to loan out if the opportunity arose, and it’s understood things continue behind the scenes as Moore hopes to get them playing elsewhere.

With that in mind, it’s thought that National League North side, Gloucester City, are among those interested in trying to bring in Owls youngster, Ryan Galvin, on loan, while young goalkeeper, Luke Jackson, is a target for Guiseley.

Others, such as Charles Hagan, Ciaran Brennan, Liam Waldock and Josh Dawodu could also be sent out on loan in the coming weeks as Moore looks to try and finalise his squad for what is set to be a tough campaign in a competitive League One this time around.

It remains to be seen what will happen in terms of contractual situations given that it’s thought that at least the majority of the aforementioned players will be out of contract come the end of this season – however recent new deals for Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass does suggest that things are working differently at Hillsborough these days.