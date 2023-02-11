News you can trust since 1887
Worrying absence of Sheffield Wednesday trio explained – and why Reece James missed out

Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore says that he had four players ruled out of the game against Ipswich Town over the last couple of days.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 6:41pm

The Owls drew 2-2 with Ipswich at Portman Road on Saturday, surrendering a two-goal lead after Michael Smith and George Byers had put them 2-0 up, but Moore had limited options on the bench after a late flurry of forced absences.

Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks and Jack Hunt were all ruled out for a variety of reasons in the build-up, while Reece James felt a ‘soreness’ during his return from injury and wasn’t risked.

All four were due to feature, according to the Wednesday boss - with youngsters Rio Shipston and Sean Fusire named on the bench after the setback – though a couple may return at Morecambe on Tuesday night.

“In the last 24 hours it’s been incredible,” Moore revealed. “Greggers had a bit of tonsillitis and went down, Jack Hunt and Marvin Johnson ran into each other yesterday and he ended up with a bit of a dead leg, and then Mallik limped out with a little bit of a calf injury - we’re not sure what it is.

“And Reece James felt a bit of soreness, so in the last 24 hours we lost all four. Credit to the players because we had to deal with that - hopefully on Tuesday we’ll get two or three of them back, and it’s not too serious.

“That was on the eve of the game, and they’re four players that were definitely involved in the squad today and would’ve played a part.”

Lee Gregory was one of several Sheffield Wednesday players missing against Ipswich Town.

