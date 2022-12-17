Darren Moore says that he felt that Cameron Dawson deserved his chance to start in goal for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

It’s been over two years since Dawson last started a league game for the Owls, but he was called upon against Oxford United, and paid his manager back by putting in a solid performance before saving a late penalty to rescue a point for the hosts.

Leaving David Stockdale out was a decision that raised plenty of eyebrows when the XI was named, but the experienced shot-stopper ran straight over the celebrate with his teammate after the final whistle.

The Owls boss was asked about the decision afterwards, and he says he thought it was the right time.

“I felt it was right for Cam to get a chance,” Moore told The Star. “And we looked at Oxford - in terms of shots they get a lot of goals from outside the box.

“Stockers has 11 clean sheets, but Cam has come in and added a 12th. It shows we have goalkeepers who are capable, and I’m really pleased for Cam, because he’s had to wait for his opportunity.

“He’s stepped in today, and after the time he’s not played in, he’s out in a performance like that. He’s made it look routine because of his concentration levels - a lot of the saves he made them look simple, but that’s down to his position.

Cameron Dawson celebrated with David Stockdale after helping Sheffield Wednesday win a point against Oxford United.

“Obviously the icing on the cake was the penalty save, and I’m really delighted for him - as are all the players. His opportunity came and he took it.”