It was Cameron Dawson’s name that echoed around Hillsborough after Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Oxford United – but it was followed by a chorus of boos.

There was plenty of talk long before kick off after the Darren Moore decided to make a big call between the sticks, handing Cameron Dawson his first league start for the club in over two years – dropping a man who has kept 11 League One clean sheets already this season.

Dawson is no stranger to Hillsborough having come up through the club since being a kid in the stands, but following a loan spell away at Exeter City he’s come back – in many ways – new and improved. And the decision paid off.

Wednesday were also missing captain, Barry Bannan, due to injury, with the skipper missing his first league matchday squad at the club in over three years. Liam Palmer took the armband in his place.

Cameron Dawson was the hero for Sheffield Wednesday against Oxford United.

Eyes were on Dawson given the surprise decision by Moore, and he got off to a strong start between the sticks as he stood tall to deal with a couple of early half-chances before dealing excellently with a Cameron Brannagan effort – a save that will have done his confidence the world of good.

The first half was a bitty one, with mistakes from both sets of players leaving things open at the back, and there were three yellow cards handed out within the opening half an hour.

Wednesday’s first real chance fell to Josh Windass after a couple of lovely dummies from Callum Paterson and Lee Gregory, but his strike was well-blocked at close-range.

Moments later the Owls should really have taken the lead as Simon Eastwood saved well inside the box, and then the follow-up strike was drilled just wide of the goal. Wednesday had improved, but it still hadn’t been particularly good – and the crowd made it known to them as they walked off at the break.

Things didn’t really improve in the early stages of the second 45, with the Owls looking pedestrian as they struggled to get in behind the U’s, and it wasn’t too long until Moore decided that he needed to change things up.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru entered into the fray alongside Michael Smith, with Will Vaulks and Josh Windass being taken off.

There wasn’t a massive shift, but the tide did swing Wednesday’s way slightly after the changes. FDB offered more in terms of pushing forward, and Smith was inches away from opening the scoring with around 20 minutes to go after a wicked ball into the box from Marvin Johnson on the left.

James Henry somehow blazed over from close-range as the game came to an end, following a good save from Dawson and a phenomenal goalline clearance from McGuinness, but it looked like it would be in vein as the defender hauled down Gatlin O’Donkor in the box to hand them a potentially game-winning penalty.

Dawson, though, was having none of it – and sealed an impressive return to the XI in League One by diving low to his right and keeping it out.

