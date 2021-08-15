“Within three days…” - Darren Moore makes honest Sheffield Wednesday squad admission

Wednesday have been one of the busiest teams in the country over the last couple of months, with Moore moving to replace the plethora of talent that left the Owls at the end of last season, and seem to be reaping the benefits with four points from six in their opening two league games.

Saturday afternoon saw them score twice against Doncaster Rovers – one by long-term favourite, Barry Bannan, and another by new signing, Dennis Adeniran – in a game that featured a total of nine summer signings, and the Owls boss said that he’d long since known that there needed to be a recruitment drive at S6.

Speaking to the media after Saturday’s win over Rovers, Moore said, “It needed it… We felt it needed it at the time. When we came here and looked at the squad, within three days of me being in the building and at the club I knew that the balance just wasn’t right.

“We had to make some big decisions in the summer, in terms of those going out of contract. We decided to let them go, which was important, and what I’ve been doing now is trying to get that balance right.

“Today I looked at us and thought, ‘Yeah, there’s more of a balance’. We have to keep building, and I felt better today.”

On Tuesday they face Fleetwood Town as they seek a fourth straight clean sheet, and hopefully another three points.