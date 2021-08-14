Darren Moore’s Owls really came out of the blocks for the second half after a tough first 45 on their League One home return, with both Lewis Wing and Florian Kamberi coming close before Barry Bannan finally broke the deadlock with a brilliant long-range effort.

Moments later it was Dennis Adeniran who was amongst the goals, finding the net for the first time in blue and white as he doubled Wednesday’s lead and sent the 25,000-strong crowd into delirium at a bouncing Hillsborough as they set on course for their first win of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a late scare, though, as Rovers won a late penalty – however Omar Bogle was unable to convert from the spot as his effort flew back out off the post. Bailey Peacock-Farrell possibly would have got to it anyway, though.

The change in intensity for the second 45 was no coincidence, it would seem. With Moore telling The Star that he changed things up at the break.

He explained, “Second half I thought, sometimes, you’re just trying to find your feet… We tried it first half, but were just caught in half positions and weren’t quite getting to the ball.

“We made one or two little changes at half time, and I said to them that we need to get an extra five metres up the pitch to apply more pressure.

Darren Moore was pleased with Sheffield Wednesday's win over Doncaster Rovers.

“We know Doncaster want to build, and that they’re a possession-based team that build through the pitch.

“I thought if we could get more bodies around them when they were trying to work their patterns then we could spoil and destroy them. And I thought we did that second half better - and then the pendulum swung more in our favour.

“The pressure we applied won us the ball higher up the pitch, and it was a super finish from Baz.”