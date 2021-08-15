“Look at their bench…” – Doncaster Rovers boss after Sheffield Wednesday defeat…

The Owls ran out 2-0 winners over Rovers on Saturday afternoon to take them to four points for the season following their opening day draw with Charlton Athletic, but Darren Moore’s side were made to work hard for the win after a tough first half display.

Rovers had a couple of chances to take the lead during the game, and Wellens believes that if they had that cutting edge then the game could have been theirs.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, Wellens said, “The game was ours and we just lacked in the final third… You have to look at the bench and we can’t fill it. In terms of our attacking options it’s quite limited.

“You look at Wednesday’s bench and the players that aren’t even in their squad and it’s difficult.

“I was really proud of the players and the supporters. At times we gave them a lot to shout about but it’s just in that final third where we’re short.

“We need to get a goalscorer in… At the moment all our penetration in behind is coming from the full backs because we haven’t got out and out wingers available.

Doncaster Rovers' Richie Wellens is desperate for new additions.

“I think we need pace out wide and I’ll be trying to get something to happen this week.

“These are painful. I enjoyed watching my team play, and that’s the identity we want to get, but we just need to score some goals.”