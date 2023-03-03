Will Vaulks has firmly established himself as an integral part in the Sheffield Wednesday machine of late, and he thinks that consistency has helped his game.

Since returning to the starting XI against Derby County in December, the midfielder has started all but one League One fixture under Darren Moore – consistently playing a vital role in their continuation of a frankly crazy unbeaten record.

The 29-year-old knows what it takes to get out of this division, and he says that playing alongside Barry Bannan and George Byers is something that has helped the team keep things going.

“I think we do complement each other,” Vaulks told The Star when asked about the current Owls midfield three. “I think we have a little bit of everything in there - the same with the other lads that are waiting for their chance again.

“With Baz, who - as everybody knows - has so much ability and so much talent, you want to try and give him as much of a free role as you can. You want to allow him to create higher up the pitch.

“Me and George like doing that side of the game and keeping us ticking, which allows the forward players to have the influence that they should.

“I think the consistency has helped, you learn what each other want and need - that’s the same anywhere on the pitch… It’s going well, and as a team I think we’ve gelled together.”

Will Vaulks is loving life in the Sheffield Wednesday midfield right now. (Steve Ellis)

That consistency allows bonds and partnerships to form, and Vaulks admits that he’s in a good place at the moment.

“I’m loving it,” he said with a smile. “There’s nothing better than being on a good run of form as a team and enjoying your football at the same time… We go into games confident, there’s no complacency, and we know that if we play the majority of a game as well as we can then we should come out on top.”

The former Cardiff City man also went on to point out another growing bond – that of the players and the supporters. There were fantastic scenes after the Charlton Athletic win, and Vaulks wants the fans to know how much they’re appreciated.

“It’s fantastic,” he says. “And I know it’s a cliché, but it’s a big reason you play football - to play in front of fans and have that connection.

“I think it’s taken time over the last few years… I’ve played as the opposition and at times it’s been a place where it’s been a bit down if I’m honest.

“Now it just feels like, if we can finish off what we’ve started, that the club is getting back to where it should be at… So to see all those fans happy going home after a tough away day, it makes the win even more sweet.

“They’ve spent their money, and made the effort - and every single player appreciates that… There’s nothing better than going over and showing your appreciation, and feeling it back. Long may that continue.”