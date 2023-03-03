Sheffield Wednesday fans have been warned about their conduct at matches after objects were once again thrown towards the field.

Wednesday made mention of isolated incidents before their last home game, against MK Dons, but again there was an incident in the first half.

Now, with Peterborough United coming to town, they’ve decided to issue some words to their fans once again...

The statement read as follows, “The club are extremely disappointed to report that objects have been thrown towards the field of play during recent home and away fixtures.

“We would stress in the strictest tone that any individual proven to have perpetrated such an act will face the maximum possible sanctions in line with EFL Ground Regulations, the club’s Supporter Conduct Policy and the Chairman’s Charter 2017.

“We remind supporters once again that this behaviour is completely unacceptable and with the aid of CCTV imagery, Sheffield Wednesday will not hesitate to exercise our zero tolerance policy to this end.

