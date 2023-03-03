The tall central defender quickly made himself a popular man at Hillsborough with some excellent early performances in blue and white following his move from AFC Wimbledon over the summer, however his season was sadly cut short in October when he sustained a nasty injury away at Lincoln City.
It looked bad at the time, and it didn’t take long for Darren Moore to confirm the sad news - he would miss the remainder of the season for the Owls.
Heneghan has made good progress in his recovery, and is doing well in his battle to get fit again, however it is still expected that it will only be next season - hopefully with Wednesday in the Championship - when he is back out on the field for the club again.
The 29-year-old posted a short update video this week, with the caption, “Milestone... Three months post surgery!” The Rocky theme music, ‘Gonna Fly Now’, played in the background.
Though the former Blackpool man will be disappointed that his season is over, he’ll no doubt be pleased to be back around the training ground now as his recovery continues - and he’ll certainly be cheering on his teammates as they push for promotion, and possibly even more, in the business end of the 2022/23 campaign.