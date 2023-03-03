Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ben Heneghan, is now three months on from his knee surgery.

The tall central defender quickly made himself a popular man at Hillsborough with some excellent early performances in blue and white following his move from AFC Wimbledon over the summer, however his season was sadly cut short in October when he sustained a nasty injury away at Lincoln City.

It looked bad at the time, and it didn’t take long for Darren Moore to confirm the sad news - he would miss the remainder of the season for the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heneghan has made good progress in his recovery, and is doing well in his battle to get fit again, however it is still expected that it will only be next season - hopefully with Wednesday in the Championship - when he is back out on the field for the club again.

The 29-year-old posted a short update video this week, with the caption, “Milestone... Three months post surgery!” The Rocky theme music, ‘Gonna Fly Now’, played in the background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad