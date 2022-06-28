The 28-year-old, who will officially join the Owls when his Cardiff City contract expires later this week, has started preseason with his new club, and is expected to be a key figure for them over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Vaulks has played various different positions over the course of his career, and has developed a bit of reputation for his tough-tackling and long-range shooting ability.

For some, the former Rotherham United man is seen as a replacement for Massimo Luongo, however he says that he would be happy to play further up the pitch if it was required, and is just out to try and do his best for the team.

When asked what Darren Moore wanted from him this season at Hillsborough, Vaulks told The Star, “He has a very fluid formation, and likes to have different options, and for players to be able to move around the pitch and slot in for others.

“I think, personally, I’m a midfielder… I’m a bit of a number eight, but I can play in that holding role, and can play slightly higher up.

“I wouldn’t call myself a number 10 by any means, but I can play in that advanced two ahead of a sitter.”

Will Vaulks is looking forward to getting started at Sheffield Wednesday.

Vaulks has built up plenty of experience over the years, and he explained that he’d be disappointed in himself if he hadn’t picked up a knack of being able to play where he’s needed.

He went on to add, “As a 28-year-old midfielder that has played quite a lot of games, if I couldn’t play in a couple of roles in that midfield position then I’d be disappointed.

“I think you have to be versatile… In my career I’ve played centre half, I’ve played right back, I’ve played in the middle, and you learn the game, you adapt your game to fit what the manager asks of you. That’s the main thing.”