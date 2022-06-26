The Owls will face Pompey on July 30th at home in their first game of the 2022/23 campaign, but before that they will spend a week on the continent in a warm weather camp as part of their preparations.

Wednesday enjoyed a big win over Danny Cowley’s side on the final day of last season, but they will be a different beast this time around with plenty more on the line for the visitors on the opening day.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's a really exciting start to the season with a home game against Portsmouth,” Moore told the club website. “We’re at Hillsborough for the first time in a few years on the first day so that’s great for our supporters. It’s a great fixture for both clubs and the division.

“It’s a mouth-watering prospect for both clubs really, the start of the season with two big clubs going head-to-head on the first day. Portsmouth are a well-supported club, they will bring plenty of fans up here, we will have new players on show in front of a big crowd in a terrific atmosphere. But first things first and right now it’s all about pre-season and putting all the right preparations in place.”

Meanwhile, he also said that the trip into Europe next month will give him a chance to go through three sessions per day with his players as he gets them ready for the season.

He explained, “Last year we went to Wales quite early on but this year we can do it differently and we decided to have a couple of weeks here at our training ground before heading out to Portugal for some warm weather training. The new players will be able to get a feel for the place here first while getting that base level fitness in.

Darren Moore is working hard to get new faces in at Sheffield Wednesday - with five already through the door.