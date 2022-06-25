The trio make up three of the Owls’ five signings so far this summer, with all three coming on board as free agents once their respective contracts at AFC Wimbledon, Wycombe Wanderers and Cardiff City come to an end.

Moore says that he’s delighted to have them all signed up and raring to go now, and has given some insight as to what he sees in them going forward.

Ben Heneghan

I think Ben will be an excellent signing for us, I really do. Ben is someone I have known for two or three years now and when I heard of his availability I wanted to bring him in straight away. With the centre back situation ,and the players who left at the end of last season, we knew it was an area that needed addressing and Ben is a great acquisition.

David Stockdale

With David, he’s been there, done that and has that knowhow. I didn’t want to go down the route of a loan goalkeeper this time, I wanted our own player and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do that.

Will Vaulks