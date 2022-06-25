Delighted Sheffield Wednesday boss opens up on new Owls trio – explains reasons for signing

Darren Moore has explained why he wanted to bring Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale and Will Vaulks on board at Sheffield Wednesday this season.

By Joe Crann
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 5:00 pm

The trio make up three of the Owls’ five signings so far this summer, with all three coming on board as free agents once their respective contracts at AFC Wimbledon, Wycombe Wanderers and Cardiff City come to an end.

Moore says that he’s delighted to have them all signed up and raring to go now, and has given some insight as to what he sees in them going forward.

Read More

Read More
Will Vaulks’ Sheffield Wednesday contract details revealed as exciting new signi...

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Ben Heneghan

I think Ben will be an excellent signing for us, I really do. Ben is someone I have known for two or three years now and when I heard of his availability I wanted to bring him in straight away. With the centre back situation ,and the players who left at the end of last season, we knew it was an area that needed addressing and Ben is a great acquisition.

David Stockdale

With David, he’s been there, done that and has that knowhow. I didn’t want to go down the route of a loan goalkeeper this time, I wanted our own player and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do that.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has made five signings so far this summer.

Will Vaulks

With Will, once we knew he was available, we fought off interest from other clubs to get him here. I’m delighted to have him in the building, he’s someone of good experience with the right character and the right ilk. In terms of the dimensions and dynamics of the team, Will is an excellent addition.

MORE: Owls on ‘different’ Dawson made clear after Stockdale signing

Darren MooreWill VaulksCardiff CityWycombe Wanderers