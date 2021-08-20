Will Sheffield Wednesday replace Andre Green? – Darren Moore explains why he left and if it leaves a spot open…

Green’s surprise move to Slovakia was confirmed on Thursday evening as the Owls let him go overseas for an undisclosed fee, and Moore insists that it was a deal that was good for everybody involved – wishing the attacker well for the future.

It has not yet been speculated as to how much Wednesday were paid by the Slovakians with regards to the transfer, however Moore has described it as ‘the right offer’ from a Wednesday perspective.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Moore said, “We had the interest from the club that he’s gone to, and his agent made us quite aware of that interest… We felt that it was right for us as a football club in terms of where Andre was at with his contract and everything else. They made the right offer, it was good for the club and we sincerely wish him all the best in his career step.”

It doesn’t appear, however, that there are any plans to replace the winger, with Moore stating that they have plenty of personnel who can be utilised out wide going forward.

He explained, “We have options, people that can play in his role at the football club. We have players that the supporters haven’t seen yet, players that can play in that position – and when the time is right hopefully we’ll bring those players in to play their part for the team.”

Wednesday have already made 13 signings over the summer as part of Moore’s Wednesday rebuild at Hillsborough, and with the likes of Josh Windass, Olamide Shodipo (both currently injured), Marvin Johnson, Theo Corbeanu, Sylla Sow and others in the squad, they’re not particularly short of numbers in his position.

Green had featured heavily in the Owls’ opening games of the 2020/21 campaign, however was left out of the squad completely for the 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town.