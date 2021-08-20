Darren Moore: Sheffield Wednesday boss talks Rotherham United, Andre Green, injuries and much more...
Darren Moore is with us this afternoon ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Rotherham United.
Wednesday face Rotherham tomorrow afternoon at 1pm, and theOwls boss was with us to discuss plenty of varying topics ahead of what is possibly their toughest task of the season so far.
We covered the Millers match, Andre Green’s switch, injury news, player availability and much, much more, you can check out the highlights from the press conference right here on the blog below.
- Wednesday could potentially go top of League One this weekend
- The Owls have had a couple of injury concerns
- Rotherham did a league double over SWFC last season
DM on Windass and Shodipo
It’s too early to say when we’ll have him back... He’s a quick healer, a fit man, and we look forward to having him back. To give a date would be wrong though.
Shodipo is back on the grass, and I’ve told him it’s good to see him back. We’ll see how his work goes next week. He won’t be ready for Rotherham.
DM on Hutchinson
We don’t want to lose any players now, so to lose Sam it’d be an important loss. But it’s the same for others.
The big thing for me is that the injury isn’t a long-lasting one - that’s great. The second thing is that he’s responded well over the last 48 hours, so he’s put himself into contention. We’ll make a decision tomorrow.
DM on new contracts for Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer etc.
The talks aren’t underway so to speak, because we’ve had the transfer window to deal with. I’m not saying it’s not something we want to do, but it’s been put on the backburner a little bit for now.
DM on turnover of players
The work needed to start because we knew there was going to be a big turnaround... It has been hard work over the summer. That work started straight away when I arrived - and we’ve all worked together to try and bring some balance to the team. There’s more to come from them.
DM on Rotherham
When it comes to derby games, anything going into it goes out of the window. There’s something special about derbies.
This is another tough game, both teams are in the ascendency.
They’ll be up there at the end of the season. They have an experienced manager and a level of experience. It bodes well for them for what could be deemed as success. Both teams will go head to head - I do think they’ll be a threat.
DM on Corbeanu
He’s had a good weeks’ training, so we’re pleased to have him back in. He’s trained today and he’ll be part of the squad.
We don’t have any other concerns. We just need to dust ourselves down.
DM on replacing Green
We have options, people who can play in his role at the football club. Some that the supporters haven’t seen yet. So we feel we have players for there - and when the time is right we’ll bring them in to play their part.
DM on Andre Green
We had interest from the club he’s moved to... His agents made us aware of the situation, and we felt it was the right thing for us. They made the right offer, it was good for us, and we sincerely wish him all the best in his next career move.