What Darren Moore said to ‘hit the nail on the head’ for George Byers ahead of Sheffield Wednesday switch

Byers spent last season on loan in League One with Portsmouth, but will be hoping for better things this time around following a permanent move from Swansea City to Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday managed to strike a deal with the Swans to get Byers in on a two-year deal despite their own transfer restrictions, and he’s wasted no time making an impact having gotten an assist against Doncaster Rovers and starting in the heart of midfield for the 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what did Moore say to him to persuade him that S6 was the right place for him to be this season?

Speaking to the media this week, the 25-year-old said, “He spoke about the club, really, and how he wanted to play - which suits me. He spoke about how he saw me fitting into the team, and it was just good conversations about football.

“And on top of that, he’s just a really good person away from the pitch. I’d heard a lot of good things about him from players that have had him before, so once I’d spoken to him a few times it really just hit the nail on the head for me and it was the only place I wanted to come to.”

Byers still did his due diligence, though. And he says that he heard nothing but good things about his new manager before deciding to commit at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday signed George Byers on a permanent transfer. (SWFC)

He went on to say, “You come across players that have worked with managers, and you always touch base with them to see what they’re like - and obviously I spoke to a couple of players and it was all great reviews and really positive.

“He’s a positive man who gets the best out of his players, and I want him to get the best out of me - which I think he can.”