The controversial switch, exclusively revealed by The Star on Thursday, has now been officially confirmed by the Canadian’s parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Much had been made of Corbeanu’s limited game time during his half-season with the Owls, where he made only six league starts. As Owls boss Darren Moore adapted the team’s formation, there were also concerns from Wolves’ end over the Canadian international’s position as a left wing-back.

Reports circulated earlier this season that the Premier League side were growing concerned at Corbeanu’s progress at Wednesday.

And though they are thankful for the work Moore and his coaching staff have been able to put into the youngster’s game in recent months, The Star understands it was made clear to Corbeanu that a deal to make the switch to Liam Manning’s MK Dons side was preferable for the Midlands club.

In a statement released by Wolves late on Thursday evening, Wolves’ loan manager Matt Jackson said, ultimately, the decision came down to what the 19-year-old felt was best for him.

“Theo’s had a fantastic experience up at Sheffield Wednesday, who have treated him brilliantly,” Jackson said. “But he has now an opportunity to go to MK Dons and get some regular game time until the end of the season, in a formation which is best suited for him.

“For his football development, we believe this move is a really good option, but the decision was left to the player and after discussions with Theo and Sheffield Wednesday, we’ve come to an agreed plan.”

Corbeanu played 18 times for the Owls across all competitions, scoring twice and claiming three assists. The tricky wide player quickly became a fan favourite at S6.

His departure leaves Moore with a spot to fill out wide and brings the number of loan players at Wednesday down to five.