Why Tyreeq Bakinson’s Sheffield Wednesday debut had to wait with Sylla Sow absence explained

The Owls were soundly beaten 4-1 by reigning League One champions Wigan Athletic and returned a disappointing second half performance just a week out from the season opener at home to Portsmouth.

The transfer of Tyreeq Bakinson from Bristol City was only officially confirmed on Thursday and the new boy was absent from the DW Stadium after he underwent a rigourous test designed to determine his current fitness levels on Saturday morning.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyreeq Bakinson has made the switch from Bristol City to Sheffield Wednesday.

Such was the nature of the tests, it was decided he would not make the trip to Lancashire, with Moore stressing he had not arrived at the club with an injury.

Bakinson started pre-season training with Bristol City but did not take part in their trip to Austria and was instead left behind to train with the club’s youngsters after it became clear he would not feature in the club’s first team plans.

Moore explained the situation to The Star in the moments after the full-time whistle: “We did a fitness test with Bakinson.

“That’s not to say he isn’t fit, but we had to do a test to see exactly where he is.

“In terms of the test we did, it is a strenuous one and it would be ill-advised to put him into a game after that because he only arrived yesterday and he did the test this morning.

“We’re happy with the results and where he is but because that test is what it is, you wouldn’t want him playing on the back of that.

“We gave him those minutes this morning and then on Monday he’ll be back in with us.

“We’ll know on Monday morning exactly where he is at, but he’s at a level and a standard that we’re really, really pleased with and we feel he can join straight back in on Monday.”