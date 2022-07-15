Why talented youngsters including Bailey Cadamarteri are not at Sheffield Wednesday Portugal camp

A handful of young players have been identified by senior coaching staff at the club as players capable and who would benefit from time training with the first team this season.

And the likes of Pierce Charles – a 16-year-old goalkeeper very highly rated at the club – and left-sided defender Ryan Galvin have been put through their paces at the Owls’ pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamarteri is highly rated.

It was considered that a handful of other young players could join the trip, including Jay Glover who caught the eye in Wednesday’s earlier pre-season matches.

But it was decided that the likes of Glover and hot shot striker Bailey Cadamarteri would be better served staying on at home and taking part in some of the friendlies laid on there.

A youthful Wednesday XI were narrowly beaten by Wakefield AFC on Thursday.

Owls boss Darren Moore said: “We decided to leave Jay at home because we wanted to give him the right game time back home with the Under-23s. We have got a lot of competition in midfield.

“We don't want him just to train; we want him to get some minutes under his belt.

“There will be times when we move Jay up into the first team along with Bailey [Cadamarteri], Pierce [Charles], Jack [Hall] and Will [Trueman] from that group.