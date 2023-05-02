Why Sheffield Wednesday’s second play-off date has been surprisingly moved

Sheffield Wednesday’s second leg tie in the League One play-offs has been brought forward by two days due to ‘police advice’.

The Owls had been due to face Derby County, Bolton Wanderers or Peterborough United on the 12th and 20th of May, but it has now been confirmed that the second game will now be played on the 20th in what has become an evening fixture.

“The fixture dates for the Owls’ play-off semi-finals have been confirmed,” said a club statement. “Following our League One season finale against Derby this Sunday, our first leg will take place away from home on Friday 12 May, with kick-off at 8:00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The return fixture at Hillsborough is scheduled for Thursday 18 May at 8:00pm, changed from Saturday 20 May on police advice.

“Ticket details for our play-off double-header will be announced in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood that, with Barnsley now being confirmed as fourth-place finishers in the division, police were concerned about both Yorkshire sides being at home in such close proximity.