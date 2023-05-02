Defender’s Sheffield Wednesday future unknown after loan spell comes to an end

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ryan Galvin, has played his last game for Maidstone United after his season-long loan came to an end.

The 22-year-old fullback was snapped up by the National League side earlier in the season as the Owls sough to get him more regular senior football elsewhere, and he has gone on to play almost 30 games for the side in what has ultimately been a difficult campaign.

After playing a couple of cup games for the Owls in the early throws of the 2022/23 campaign, Galvin headed out to Maidstone in an attempt to aid his development, and he became a regular in the setup down in Kent – so much so that they extended his loan twice, the second time until the end of the campaign.

Sadly though, after impressing for the Stones, the former Wigan Athletic youngster picked up an injury that led to him returning to Wednesday for a couple of months to recover. He did make it back to his loan club for the final two games of the season though.

Maidstone didn’t win a single game while he was out with his hamstring injury, and on his return to his loan club last month his manager, former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender, George Elokobi, spoke his exemplary attitude and ‘desire to push himself’.

Elokobi also thanked the Owls for the way that the situation was dealt with, saying, “All credit to the hard work on both sides, especially his parent club, Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve been in contact with Darren Moore, who has been very helpful in terms of information.”

Unfortunately it was a campaign that ultimately ended in relegation for Galvin as Maidstone finished bottom of the table, however it will still have given the defender plenty of experience that he’ll be able to draw on for the rest of his career.

The defender signed a new contract in 2021 that will see him through to this summer, and as yet there has been no word on whether Wednesday have spoken to him about extending beyond that.

Galvin is one of several Owls players that will require contract talks in the coming weeks and months, however those discussions have been shelved while the club focus on trying to gain promotion.

