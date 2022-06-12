Why Sheffield Wednesday’s potential pursuit of Newcastle United man may have to wait

Anderson was in fine form for Bristol Rovers last season, getting 13 goals and assists in 21 games after joining Rovers midway through their campaign.

The 19-year-old’s efforts played a big role in their promotion out of League Two, and it will come as no surprise that they’ve been linked with trying to bring him back for 2022/23 as they embark on a season in League One.

But The Pirates aren’t the only team keeping tabs on the talented teen, with Wednesday also reportedly interested, and Eddie How saying earlier this year that a whole host of clubs had shown an interest in him.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, with a return to preseason training just around the corner, Newcastle’s loan coordinator, Shola Ameobi, has revealed that Anderson’s parent club will be having a good look at him before making a decision on his future.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Ameobi said, “Elliott, we helped facilitate and put him in the best position we can, but then he has to go and do it, and he has shown that he has that mentality and quality to play at a very high level. We're excited as a club to have him back and see where he is at.

“The manager is going to have a look at him in the preseason. We want more of that, and with Dan (Ashworth) coming in, the more we can get those quality players into the building like Elliot Anderson and Kell Watts, the more we will be able to produce players who can hopefully step into the first team.”

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be interested in Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson.

The versatile midfielder, who is a Scottish youth international, has come through the academy setup in Newcastle and they see a bright future for him as they seek to keep up his development in the upcoming campaign.