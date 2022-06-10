It was confirmed on Friday that, as of the start of the 2022/23 campaign, clubs will be able to make five substitutions throughout the course of games across the entire English Football League, giving them more chance to freshen things up.

As was the case during the pandemic, though, only three opportunities will be allowed to each team with regards to making these changes whilst the game is being played.

A statement from the EFL today read, “For league matches during the 2021/22 season, clubs were able to field three substitutes from seven nominated. For all League fixtures going forward, clubs will be allowed to name up to seven substitutes on their team sheet with no more than five being able to take part in the match.

“Each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the fixture and a club may make more than the one substitution at each of its three opportunities. Clubs may make substitutions at half time and any substitutions made during this break will not count towards the maximum of three opportunities.”

Meanwhile, there has also been another rule change pertaining to team kits for next season in order to help the colourblind football fans out there.

It was explained, “A Home Club will now be able to wear its ‘away’ or third kit where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.

Sheffield Wednesday will be able to make more substitutions in the upcoming season. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“The amendment also allows Clubs to further ‘mix and match’ elements of their registered kits in order to avoid kit clashes. The EFL will also play a more active role in helping Clubs identify where a potential ‘colour blind kit clash’ may occur to give them adequate notice so that all necessary arrangements can be made in advance.”