Why Sheffield Wednesday's Portsmouth fixture has been brought forward
Sheffield Wednesday’s final game of the season against Portsmouth has been brought forward to an earlier kick off time.
The Owls are due to take on Danny Cowley’s on the last day of the 2021/22 campaign at Hillsborough, by which point Darren Moore’s side will be hoping to at least be cemented in League One’s top six as they seek a push for promotion this season.
But the encounter, which was originally set for 3pm, has now been changed to a 12.30pm kick off, with the same being confirmed for all of the games across the division on what could well be a decisive day in the third tier.
It is said that the decision comes due to the fact that broadcaster, Sky Sports, are set to pick games to be televised – however will only do that when they know what is at stake.
A statement on Pompey’s official website read, “The kick-off time for Pompey's final match of the season against Sheffield Wednesday has been brought forward.
“The League One contest at Hillsborough on Saturday, April 30 will now get started at 12.30pm.
“Sky Sports will likely broadcast live games from the division, which will be selected following the penultimate round of matches.”
Wednesday are currently eighth in the league at this point in time, however missed out on the opportunity to climb back into the top six after the decision to call off their game against Accrington Stanley.