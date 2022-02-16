Sheffield Wednesday confirm Accrington Stanley decision - new date to be decided

The inclement weather in Sheffield has seen a consistent downpour of rain on and off for a few days now, and the afternoon’s situation had plenty of fans wondering whether the game against Accrington would be able to go ahead – especially given the state of the pitch for the defeat to Rotherham United over the weekend.

But with only a couple of hours until kick off it was confirmed that - after a long pitch inspection that started at 5.30 – the decision had been made to call off the game.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club said on their official website this evening, “The Owls’ League One clash with Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch… A new date for the fixture will be scheduled in due course.

“All tickets for tonight’s league clash with Stanley will remain valid for the rearranged game.”

It’s understood that referee, Ross Joyce, went through the required processes at Hillsborough before making the decision, also waiting for the visitors to arrive so that they too could assess the playing field before the final decision was made. Both Darren Moore and John Coleman were informed of the judgement after it was made.

Details for the new date will be confirmed as soon as it has been agreed with Accrington, and it’s likely that they will try and get it played as early as possible – though their earliest midweek gap is in March once the manic February fixture schedule has come to an end.

Sheffield Wednesday's game against Accrington Stanley was called off.

Wednesday’s next available midweek slot is in the week commencing March 7th – and ‘Accy’ also have a free midweek slot that week in-between their games against Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic.